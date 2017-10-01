Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (OMED) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.9825260981681 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMED. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 price target on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ OMED) traded down 0.66% during trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. 79,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The company’s market cap is $170.09 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.85) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oncomed Pharmaceuticals

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (OncoMed) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer’s growth, resistance, recurrence and metastasis. The Company’s therapeutic candidates and preclinical programs include Demcizumab (Anti-DLL4, OMP-21M18), Tarextumab (Anti-Notch2/3, OMP-59R5), Vantictumab (anti-Fzd7, OMP-18R5), Ipafricept (Fzd8-Fc, OMP-54F28), Brontictuzumab (Anti-Notch1, OMP-52M51), Navicixizumab (Anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), Anti-RSPO3 (OMP-131R10), Anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32) and GITRL-Fc trimer (OMP-336B11).

