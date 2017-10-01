ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ON Semiconductor Corporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 44.8320686778146 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ ON) opened at 18.47 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $34,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,385.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,933 shares of company stock worth $799,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of sensors, power management, connectivity, custom and system on chip (SoC), analog, logic, timing, and discrete devices. The Company’s segments include Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group offers a range of discrete, module and integrated semiconductor products.

