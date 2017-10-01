Olin Corporation (OLN) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,094 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.37% of Olin Corporation worth $18,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new stake in Olin Corporation during the first quarter worth $118,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olin Corporation by 238.5% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Olin Corporation by 130.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Olin Corporation by 9.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in Olin Corporation during the first quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olin Corporation (OLN) opened at 34.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94. Olin Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Olin Corporation had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Olin Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Olin Corporation will post $1.10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Olin Corporation’s payout ratio is 320.00%.

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 16,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $498,491.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,328.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen C. Curley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $723,214.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,070 shares of company stock worth $1,407,151 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on Olin Corporation in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Olin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Cowen and Company set a $39.00 target price on Olin Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Olin Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Olin Corporation in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Olin Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, and ammunition. The Company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

