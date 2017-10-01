Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is Chicago-based and is an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries market, underwrite and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages in the property and liability, mortgage guaranty, title and life and health insurance fields. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Old Republic International Corporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE ORI) opened at 19.69 on Thursday. Old Republic International Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Old Republic International Corporation had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Old Republic International Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Old Republic International Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation by 185.0% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation in the second quarter worth $174,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation in the second quarter worth $181,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation in the second quarter worth $206,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Republic International Corporation

Old Republic International Corporation is a holding company. The Company is engaged in business of insurance underwriting and related services. The Company conducts its operations through various regulated insurance company subsidiaries, which are organized into three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business.

