Old National Bancorp (ONB) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Old National Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS AG raised Old National Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.42.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ ONB) opened at 18.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.08. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $18.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post $1.06 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Old National Bancorp (ONB) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/old-national-bancorp-onb-lifted-to-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.52%.

In related news, insider John R. Kamin sold 7,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $124,863.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Kamin sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $91,593.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $527,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $505,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,021,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,868,000 after purchasing an additional 530,755 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, provides a range of services, including commercial and consumer loan and depository services, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory and other traditional banking services. The Company focuses on community banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.