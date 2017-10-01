O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

Headlines about O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. O2Micro International Limited earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 44.836687553108 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine cut O2Micro International Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) traded up 2.64% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,332 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $45.74 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. O2Micro International Limited has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 million. O2Micro International Limited had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O2Micro International Limited Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited designs, develops and markets power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial, Automotive and Communications markets. The Company’s power management products include integrated circuits (ICs) for liquid crystal display (LCD) and light emitting diode (LED) lighting; control and monitoring of battery charging and discharging; direct current (DC)/DC and alternating current (AC)/DC conversion, and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

