Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NEA) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,058 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,876,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,067,000 after purchasing an additional 499,003 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 152,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 250,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) opened at 13.85 on Friday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the Fund’s investment advisor believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

