Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

Get Nutanix Inc. alerts:

Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ NTNX) traded down 0.18% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,646,673 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.14 billion. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 295.56% and a negative net margin of 59.72%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will post ($0.94) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/nutanix-inc-ntnx-rating-reiterated-by-morgan-stanley.html.

In other news, EVP David Sangster sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $131,899.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $607,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,594,713 shares of company stock valued at $35,018,459 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,077,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.