Numeric Investors LLC Trims Stake in Glaukos Corporation (GKOS)

Numeric Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40,475 shares during the quarter. Numeric Investors LLC owned about 0.64% of Glaukos Corporation worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos Corporation by 83.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Glaukos Corporation by 10.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos Corporation by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,668,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,187,000 after purchasing an additional 55,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Glaukos Corporation by 15.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Glaukos Corporation by 3.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Glaukos Corporation alerts:

Shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) opened at 33.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.14 billion. Glaukos Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Numeric Investors LLC Trims Stake in Glaukos Corporation (GKOS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/numeric-investors-llc-trims-stake-in-glaukos-corporation-gkos.html.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $12,327,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 73,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $3,051,871.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 980,200 shares of company stock worth $37,900,263 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glaukos Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Glaukos Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Glaukos Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Glaukos Corporation Profile

Glaukos Corporation is an ophthalmic medical technology company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures for the treatment of glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device. The iStent is a micro-bypass stent inserted through the small corneal incision made during cataract surgery and placed into Schlemm’s canal, a circular channel in the eye that collects aqueous humor and delivers it back into the bloodstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.