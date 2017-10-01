Numeric Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in REX American Resources Corporation (REX)

Numeric Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,320 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the quarter. Numeric Investors LLC owned about 1.61% of REX American Resources Corporation worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in REX American Resources Corporation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in REX American Resources Corporation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in REX American Resources Corporation by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in REX American Resources Corporation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 3,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in REX American Resources Corporation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE REX) opened at 93.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.64. REX American Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $76.10 and a 52 week high of $107.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.83.

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.67). REX American Resources Corporation had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $108.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that REX American Resources Corporation will post $4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered REX American Resources Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

About REX American Resources Corporation

Rex American Resources Corporation is a holding company. As of January 31, 2017, the Company had invested in three ethanol production entities. It operates through alternative energy segment. As of January 31, 2017, the Company’s ethanol investments include One Earth Energy, LLC (One Earth), NuGen Energy, LLC (NuGen) and Big River Resources, LLC (Big River).

