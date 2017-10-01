Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSE:VEA) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710,674 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $84,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Rand Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Northern Trust Corp Has $84.77 Million Stake in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (VEA)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/northern-trust-corp-has-84-77-million-stake-in-vanguard-msci-eafe-etf-vea.html.

Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (VEA) opened at 43.41 on Friday. Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.