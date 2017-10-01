Northern Trust Corp Has $82.19 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (DOX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.87% of Amdocs Limited worth $82,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs Limited in the first quarter worth $224,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited by 55.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited by 50.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited by 23.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 228,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited by 14.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 635,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,763,000 after purchasing an additional 78,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs Limited alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amdocs Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Amdocs Limited in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Amdocs Limited in a report on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs Limited in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ DOX) opened at 64.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.53. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $54.91 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Amdocs Limited had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Amdocs Limited’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post $3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Amdocs Limited’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Northern Trust Corp Has $82.19 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (DOX)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/northern-trust-corp-has-82-19-million-holdings-in-amdocs-limited-dox.html.

About Amdocs Limited

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.