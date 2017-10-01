Northern Trust Corp Buys 66,128 Shares of IDEX Corporation (IEX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,128 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.91% of IDEX Corporation worth $78,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX Corporation news, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,343,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.79, for a total value of $467,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,726 shares in the company, valued at $785,529.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $6,909,200. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of IDEX Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IDEX Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

IDEX Corporation (NYSE IEX) opened at 121.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.55. IDEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $82.05 and a 12-month high of $124.11.

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. IDEX Corporation had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. IDEX Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post $4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. IDEX Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

IDEX Corporation Company Profile

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

