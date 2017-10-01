Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Northern Technologies International Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 44.1968903162316 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) traded down 1.19% on Friday, reaching $16.60. 676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Northern Technologies International Corporation has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89.

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter. Northern Technologies International Corporation had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 5.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International Corporation will post $1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd.

Northern Technologies International Corporation Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets environmentally beneficial products and services. The Company’s primary business is corrosion prevention marketed mainly under ZERUST and EXCOR brands (collectively ZERUST). The Company’s segments include ZERUST and Natur-Tec. The Company is engaged in selling its ZERUST products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets.

