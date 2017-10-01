Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Saturday. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) opened at 134.77 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.04 and a 52 week high of $135.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.83 and its 200 day moving average is $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.93.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $641,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 24,111 shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $3,048,835.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,613,074.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

