Nord/LB Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for E.On Se (EOAN)

Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($13.10) target price on E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €8.60 ($10.24) price target on shares of E.On Se and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €8.00 ($9.52) price target on shares of E.On Se and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.71) price target on shares of E.On Se and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.31) price target on shares of E.On Se and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a €9.50 ($11.31) price target on shares of E.On Se and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On Se presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €9.88 ($11.76).
Shares of E.On Se (FRA EOAN) opened at 9.569 on Thursday. E.On Se has a 52 week low of €6.00 and a 52 week high of €9.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is €9.27 and its 200 day moving average is €8.15. The firm’s market capitalization is €20.74 billion.
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.