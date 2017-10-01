Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 73 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $116,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $138,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 18,650.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 12.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 80.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) opened at 179.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.74. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $262.71.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 34.03%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post $10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.12%.

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $174.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.42.

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

