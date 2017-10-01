Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 323 Shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NFX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,131 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.06% of Newfield Exploration worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFX. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 11.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 506,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the first quarter worth $1,458,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the first quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

NFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup Inc. cut their price objective on Newfield Exploration from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Newfield Exploration in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) opened at 29.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.49. Newfield Exploration Company has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.70 million. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newfield Exploration Company will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger B. Plank purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,787 shares in the company, valued at $799,846.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $314,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,649.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

