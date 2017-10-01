Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.47 Million Stake in Western Union Company (The) (WU)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Western Union Company (The) (NYSE:WU) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Western Union Company (The) were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union Company (The) by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 60,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union Company (The) in the first quarter worth about $882,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Western Union Company (The) by 25.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 71,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 14,601 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union Company (The) by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Western Union Company (The) by 26.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares during the period.

Western Union Company (WU) opened at 19.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.20. Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35.

Western Union Company (The) (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Western Union Company (The) had a return on equity of 92.41% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Union Company will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Western Union Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.49%.

WU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Western Union Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Western Union Company (The) in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Western Union Company (The) from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Western Union Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Western Union Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

In other news, EVP John David Thompson sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $472,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,558. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

