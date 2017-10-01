Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (IT)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1,183.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,062 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,123,000 after buying an additional 23,069 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Gartner by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner Inc. alerts:

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $142.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (IT)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/nordea-investment-management-ab-grows-position-in-gartner-inc-it.html.

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (IT) opened at 124.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 255.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.93. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $843.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.64 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 103.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post $3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robin B. Kranich sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $899,038.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,463.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,990.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,775,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is an information technology research and advisory company. The Company works with clients to research, analyze and interpret the business of information technology (IT), supply chain and marketing within the context of their individual roles. It operates in three segments: Research, Consulting and Events.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.