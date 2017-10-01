Noble Financial Initiates Coverage on Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PPHM)

Research analysts at Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PPHM) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 218.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PPHM. ValuEngine cut shares of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PPHM) opened at 3.14 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $141.60 million. Peregrine Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10.

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PPHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 million. Peregrine Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Peregrine Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peregrine Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Peregrine Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,208,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,515 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Peregrine Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 38,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Peregrine Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 109,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Peregrine Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,758,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,067 shares during the last quarter.

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Peregrine) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through two segments: Peregrine, which is engaged in the research and development of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer, and Avid, which is engaged in providing contract manufacturing services for third party customers on a fee-for-service basis while also supporting its internal drug development efforts.

