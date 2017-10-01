Nobilis Health Corp (HLTH) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.09

Media coverage about Nobilis Health Corp (NYSE:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nobilis Health Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the healthcare company an impact score of 46.3006334856433 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSE HLTH) traded up 3.45% on Friday, hitting $1.50. 228,960 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $116.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. Nobilis Health Corp has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSE:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nobilis Health Corp will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nobilis Health Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nobilis Health Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Nobilis Health Corp Company Profile

Nobilis Health Corp. (Nobilis) owns and manages healthcare facilities in the States of Texas and Arizona, consisting primarily of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and acute-care and surgical hospitals. The Company’s segments include Medical Services, Marketing Services and Corporate. The Medical Services segment owns and manages approximately nine healthcare facilities in Texas and Arizona; over four hospitals, and approximately five ambulatory surgery centers.

