Nobilis Health Corp (HLTH) and DaVita HealthCare Partners (DVA) Financial Review

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSE: HLTH) and DaVita HealthCare Partners (NYSE:DVA) are both healthcare companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nobilis Health Corp and DaVita HealthCare Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nobilis Health Corp N/A N/A N/A DaVita HealthCare Partners 8.68% 14.02% 3.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nobilis Health Corp and DaVita HealthCare Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nobilis Health Corp 0 2 1 0 2.33 DaVita HealthCare Partners 1 5 1 0 2.00

Nobilis Health Corp presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 55.17%. DaVita HealthCare Partners has a consensus price target of $66.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.97%. Given Nobilis Health Corp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nobilis Health Corp is more favorable than DaVita HealthCare Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nobilis Health Corp and DaVita HealthCare Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nobilis Health Corp $321.25 million 0.35 $33.65 million N/A N/A DaVita HealthCare Partners $15.01 billion 0.76 $2.45 billion $6.50 9.14

DaVita HealthCare Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Nobilis Health Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of DaVita HealthCare Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of DaVita HealthCare Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DaVita HealthCare Partners beats Nobilis Health Corp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nobilis Health Corp Company Profile

Nobilis Health Corp. (Nobilis) owns and manages healthcare facilities in the States of Texas and Arizona, consisting primarily of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and acute-care and surgical hospitals. The Company’s segments include Medical Services, Marketing Services and Corporate. The Medical Services segment owns and manages approximately nine healthcare facilities in Texas and Arizona; over four hospitals, and approximately five ambulatory surgery centers. The Marketing Services segment provides marketing services, patient education services and patient care co-ordination management services. The Company provides care across a range of specialties in its facilities, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric surgery, pain management, gastro-intestinal, gynecology, and general surgery. Many of its surgical patients require additional complementary healthcare services, and its suite of ancillary services, including surgical assist, intraoperative neuromonitoring and anesthesia.

DaVita HealthCare Partners Company Profile

DaVita Inc., formerly DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc., operates two divisions: DaVita Kidney Care (Kidney Care) and DaVita Medical Group (DMG). The Kidney Care division consists of its the United States dialysis and related lab services, its ancillary services and strategic initiatives, including its international operations, and its corporate administrative support. Its DMG division is a patient- and physician-focused integrated healthcare delivery and management company that provides medical services to members through capitation contracts. Its segments include U.S. dialysis and related lab services, DMG, and Other-Ancillary services and strategic initiatives. Its U.S. dialysis and related lab services line of business provide kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure, also known as end stage renal disease (ESRD). As of December 31, 2016, it had operated or provided administrative services to 154 outpatient dialysis centers.

