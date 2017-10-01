Nike, Inc. (NKE) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has a $62.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nike from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Vetr cut Nike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.16 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nike from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.25.

Nike (NYSE NKE) opened at 51.85 on Wednesday. Nike has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average is $55.39. The company has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Nike had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike will post $2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

In other Nike news, insider Trevor A. Edwards sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $11,526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 729,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,047,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,630,983.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 177,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,325,706.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,117 shares of company stock valued at $20,935,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group increased its position in shares of Nike by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 4,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 14,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

