NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Holdings Reduced by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 3.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $31,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $200,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $4,411,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John W. Ketchum sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,385 shares of company stock worth $9,314,382 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) opened at 146.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.49 and a 12-month high of $151.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.97 and a 200-day moving average of $139.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.10. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post $6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.9825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.02%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

