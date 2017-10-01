Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. (NXST) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Nexstar Broadcasting Group were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nexstar Broadcasting Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Nexstar Broadcasting Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nexstar Broadcasting Group in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Broadcasting Group in the first quarter worth about $3,926,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its position in Nexstar Broadcasting Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 425,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Broadcasting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Broadcasting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $198,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,307,586. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $285,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,442 shares of company stock worth $19,769,869. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. (NASDAQ NXST) opened at 62.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average is $63.34. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 2.27. Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $73.90.

Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Nexstar Broadcasting Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $626.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. will post $3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Broadcasting Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $51.30 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nexstar Broadcasting Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, formerly Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc, is a television broadcasting and digital media company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites, and digital media services in medium-sized markets in the United States.

