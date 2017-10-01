News Corporation (NWSA) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,879,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.23% of News Corporation worth $655,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in News Corporation by 3,067.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,055,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,265,013 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of News Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $45,581,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of News Corporation by 20.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,363,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,753 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of News Corporation by 13,022.2% in the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,496,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of News Corporation by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,510,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,645,000 after acquiring an additional 989,997 shares during the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of News Corporation (NWSA) opened at 13.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.72 billion. News Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. News Corporation had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post $0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. News Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on News Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of News Corporation in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered News Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. News Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. The Company operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Other. The Company’s business consists of range of media, including news and information services, sports programming in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, and pay-television (TV) distribution in Australia, that are distributed under the brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Herald Sun, The Sun, The Times, HarperCollins Publishers, FOX SPORTS Australia and realestate.com.au.

