Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.38.

Several research firms recently commented on NWL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Forward View reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Newell Brands (NWL) traded up 1.72% during trading on Friday, hitting $42.67. 5,287,868 shares of the stock were exchanged. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post $3.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $256.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Polk acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.61 per share, for a total transaction of $218,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,571,398.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Cowen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,698.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $309,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,200,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,393 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 168,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,082 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,235,000 after purchasing an additional 27,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

