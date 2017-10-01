New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,599 Shares of First Merchants Corporation (FRME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 482,029 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.12% of First Merchants Corporation worth $19,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants Corporation by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,175,000 after acquiring an additional 263,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Merchants Corporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,082,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,217,000 after acquiring an additional 28,326 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Merchants Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,301,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,375,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants Corporation by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,268,000 after acquiring an additional 91,051 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants Corporation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) opened at 42.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. First Merchants Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $43.48.

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 million. First Merchants Corporation had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 27.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Corporation will post $2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. First Merchants Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

In other news, insider Mark K. Hardwick sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $73,466.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 66 shares of company stock valued at $2,617. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded First Merchants Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Merchants Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Merchants Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company has a bank charter, First Merchants Bank (the Bank), which is opened for business in Muncie, Indiana. It operates through community banking business segment. The Bank also operates Lafayette Bank and Trust, and First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (each as a division of First Merchants Bank).

