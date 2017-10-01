New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Macerich Company (The) (MAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,601 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Macerich Company (The) worth $18,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Macerich Company (The) by 7.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Macerich Company (The) in the second quarter worth about $222,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich Company (The) in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Macerich Company (The) by 11.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Macerich Company (The) by 23.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company (MAC) opened at 54.97 on Friday. Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. Macerich Company (The) had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macerich Company will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Macerich Company (The)’s payout ratio is 278.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAC shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Macerich Company (The) in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macerich Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Macerich Company (The) in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price objective on Macerich Company (The) from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Macerich Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macerich Company (The) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Macerich Company (The) Profile

The Macerich Company is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community/power shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Company owns ownership interests in, The Macerich Partnership, L.P.

