New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (CDK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 159,926 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of CDK Global worth $18,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. North American Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 3,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDK Global Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-decreases-holdings-in-cdk-global-inc-cdk.html.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CDK Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded CDK Global from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) opened at 63.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.27. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.46 and a 52-week high of $67.49.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.68 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 204.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America and CDK International. Through its Retail Solutions North America segment, the Company provides technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms, that help automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.