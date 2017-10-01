New Gold Inc. (NGD) PT Raised to $4.00 at Scotiabank

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) (TSE:NGD) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NGD. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.09.

New Gold (NYSE NGD) opened at 3.71 on Friday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) (TSE:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. New Gold had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New Gold will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in New Gold by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,774 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Gold by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 730,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 125,075 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Gold by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 72,307 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in New Gold by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,506,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 410,754 shares during the period.

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of mineral properties. Its segments include New Afton, Mesquite, Peak Mines, Cerro San Pedro, Corporate and Other. It has operating mines in Canada, the United States, Australia and Mexico; development projects in Canada, and a stream on gold production from a development property in Chile.

