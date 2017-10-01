Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Holdings Decreased by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 14,575 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,950,272 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,176,049,000 after purchasing an additional 789,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,663,728 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,834,416,000 after purchasing an additional 423,968 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,633,237 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,531,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,535,737 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,591,946,000 after purchasing an additional 463,143 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,784,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,208,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,056 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) traded up 0.36% during trading on Friday, reaching $181.35. 4,227,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.28 and its 200 day moving average is $160.06. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.04 and a 12 month high of $191.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post $1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 75,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $13,962,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,904.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total transaction of $338,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,470.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,325 shares of company stock worth $55,447,238. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Vetr raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.92 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Hanson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.15.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

