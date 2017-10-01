Neovasc (NVCN) Earns News Impact Score of 0.11

Media headlines about Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Neovasc earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 44.7325717408966 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) traded down 0.58% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 120,627 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company’s market cap is $134.15 million.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 58.08% and a negative net margin of 68.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Neovasc will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

