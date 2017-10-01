Neogen Corporation (NEOG) VP Sells $854,963.98 in Stock

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Terri A. Morrical sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $854,963.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,156.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ NEOG) opened at 77.46 on Friday. Neogen Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $77.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.57.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 million. Neogen Corporation had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Neogen Corporation will post $1.31 EPS for the current year.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Neogen Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Neogen Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen Corporation by 149,314.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,406,000 after purchasing an additional 61,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neogen Corporation by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,613,000 after purchasing an additional 43,496 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen Corporation by 7.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 797,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after purchasing an additional 53,551 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen Corporation by 8.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 760,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,864,000 after purchasing an additional 56,465 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Corporation develops, manufactures and markets a range of products and services dedicated to food and animal safety. The Company operates through two segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment produces and markets diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens and levels of general sanitation.

