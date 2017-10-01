Nationwide Fund Advisors Buys 24,591 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,591 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) opened at 54.05 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post $3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings news, EVP Harry Sommer sold 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $689,764.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,031.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $306,956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. BidaskClub lowered Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

