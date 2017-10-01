Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NSM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NSM) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,342,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings during the 1st quarter worth $2,556,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 66,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 51,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nationstar Mortgage Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub cut Nationstar Mortgage Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Nationstar Mortgage Holdings from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nationstar Mortgage Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NYSE NSM) opened at 18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.43. Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01.

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings (NYSE:NSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.30 million. Nationstar Mortgage Holdings had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Profile

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc provides servicing, origination and transaction based services principally to single-family residences throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations and Xome. The Company provides residential loan services in the United States.

