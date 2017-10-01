National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has $86.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

NHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) opened at 77.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.04. National Health Investors has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $81.21.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $69.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post $3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 97.69%.

In related news, insider Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $159,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The Company is engaged in the business of owning and financing healthcare properties.

