Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Nasdaq reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.55 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 5.76%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $76.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

In other news, insider Edward S. Knight sold 14,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $1,122,629.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $228,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,844 shares of company stock worth $2,788,100. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 300,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,852,000 after acquiring an additional 27,248 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) traded down 0.08% on Friday, reaching $77.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,704 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average is $71.24. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $63.30 and a 52 week high of $78.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.

