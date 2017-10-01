Nadler Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger N.V. were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,400,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,655,994,000 after buying an additional 769,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,082,673,000 after buying an additional 477,006 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 5.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,214,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $953,974,000 after buying an additional 655,694 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 30.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,326,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,264,000 after buying an additional 1,959,214 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 71.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,857,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,696,000 after buying an additional 3,272,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger N.V. alerts:

In other news, Director Helge Lund bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.78 per share, for a total transaction of $186,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $513,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Nadler Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/nadler-financial-group-inc-trims-position-in-schlumberger-n-v-slb.html.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. UBS AG set a $90.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger N.V. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Schlumberger N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) traded up 0.87% on Friday, hitting $69.76. 6,559,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.30. The stock has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 549.29 and a beta of 1.03. Schlumberger N.V. has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $87.84.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Schlumberger N.V. had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Schlumberger N.V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,538.58%.

Schlumberger N.V. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.