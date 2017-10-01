Mylan N.V. (MYL) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.45% from the company’s previous close.

MYL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mylan N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $34.00 price objective on Mylan N.V. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan N.V. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $30.00 price objective on Mylan N.V. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan N.V. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Mylan N.V. (MYL) opened at 31.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.31. Mylan N.V. has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $45.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Mylan N.V. had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Mylan N.V.’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mylan N.V. will post $4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYL. Waldron LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan N.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mylan N.V. by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,179,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,978,000 after buying an additional 142,124 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mylan N.V. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Mylan N.V. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Mylan N.V. by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mylan N.V. Company Profile

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

