Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 20,326 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,326 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Paycom Software worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,798,000 after acquiring an additional 120,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,302,000 after acquiring an additional 338,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,959,000 after acquiring an additional 31,386 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 60.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 748,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,229,000 after acquiring an additional 281,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 681,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) opened at 74.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $65.84. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $76.75.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post $1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 40,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total value of $2,677,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $821,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,320. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

Paycom Software, Inc is a provider of a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). The Company provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The Company’s applications streamline client processes and provide clients and their employees with the ability to directly access and manage administrative processes, including applications that identify candidates, on-board employees, manage time and labor, administer payroll deductions and benefits, manage performance, terminate employees and administer post-termination health benefits, such as COBRA.

