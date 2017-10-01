Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of Enersys (ENS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Enersys worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enersys by 17,956.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,908 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Enersys by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,676,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,884,000 after purchasing an additional 866,056 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Enersys in the 2nd quarter worth $41,347,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enersys by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,710,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,939,000 after purchasing an additional 318,032 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enersys by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 462,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,533,000 after purchasing an additional 283,527 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enersys (NYSE ENS) opened at 69.17 on Friday. Enersys has a 52 week low of $61.33 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.35.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $622.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.77 million. Enersys had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enersys will post $4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Enersys declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised Enersys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Enersys in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Enersys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

EnerSys is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of industrial batteries. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes related products, such as chargers, power equipment, outdoor cabinet enclosures and battery accessories, and provides related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries.

