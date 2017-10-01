MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,692.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,988,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,531,095,000 after buying an additional 22,165,530 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18,197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 1,194,487 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $175,795,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,971,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,989,193,000 after buying an additional 695,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,373,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,900,000 after purchasing an additional 559,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) opened at 189.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.07 and a 200 day moving average of $171.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a one year low of $139.07 and a one year high of $194.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will post $9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.45%.

In other news, VP Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $721,090.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,490.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Seth H. Hoogasian sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total transaction of $736,092.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,738 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,112 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.21.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

