M&T Bank Corp Sells 17,156 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (HRB)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,156 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,344,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,749,000 after buying an additional 530,380 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block Inc. alerts:

In other news, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $88,955.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $527,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) opened at 26.48 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62). The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.33 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post $1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “M&T Bank Corp Sells 17,156 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (HRB)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/mt-bank-corp-sells-17156-shares-of-hr-block-inc-hrb.html.

Several research analysts have commented on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on H&R Block from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on H&R Block from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.