M&T Bank Corp Has $1.26 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (GPN)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 28,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 209,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 237,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) opened at 95.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average is $88.50. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $847.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.76 million. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post $3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

In related news, insider David E. Mangum sold 75,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $7,163,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,673,014.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $377,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,517.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,277. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

