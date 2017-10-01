M&T Bank Corp Has $1.18 Million Position in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Ultimate Software Group were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,869,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,884,000 after acquiring an additional 180,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,421,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,258,000 after acquiring an additional 71,422 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 20,578.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,126,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 903,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,458,000 after acquiring an additional 123,801 shares during the last quarter.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 4,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $924,399.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Manne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $1,001,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,633 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,266.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) opened at 189.60 on Friday. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.29 and a 1-year high of $233.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.31 and a 200-day moving average of $205.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.67 and a beta of 1.09.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.02 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post $3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp set a $235.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $216.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ultimate Software Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.67.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

