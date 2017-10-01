Commerzbank Ag set a €76.00 ($90.48) price target on MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MOR. Oddo Bhf set a €81.00 ($96.43) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €90.00 ($107.14) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €55.00 ($65.48) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.95) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of MorphoSys AG in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €73.13 ($87.05).

Get MorphoSys AG alerts:

MorphoSys AG (ETR MOR) opened at 71.20 on Wednesday. MorphoSys AG has a 52 week low of €35.72 and a 52 week high of €72.59. The company’s market cap is €2.06 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of €60.74 and a 200-day moving average of €59.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “MorphoSys AG (MOR) PT Set at €76.00 by Commerzbank Ag” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/morphosys-ag-mor-pt-set-at-76-00-by-commerzbank-ag.html.

MorphoSys AG Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.