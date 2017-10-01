Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (MNRO) Shares Sold by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.52% of Monro Muffler Brake worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 1.1% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 86,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 8.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 57,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 255.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 3.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,361,000 after buying an additional 56,420 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Heel John W. Van sold 46,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,182,403.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,424,652.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Mccluski bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $55,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,893 shares of company stock valued at $328,155 and sold 244,064 shares valued at $11,438,709. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MNRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS AG lowered shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (MNRO) opened at 56.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.90. Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $62.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.85 million. Monro Muffler Brake had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Monro Muffler Brake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Monro Muffler Brake’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Monro, Inc, formerly Monro Muffler Brake, Inc, is engaged in the provision of automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States. The Company provides a range of services on passenger cars, light trucks and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment.

