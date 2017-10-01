Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ MNTA) traded down 2.89% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 811,953 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. The company’s market cap is $1.37 billion. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.39) EPS for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, President Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $62,028.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 269,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,311.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 43,996 shares of company stock valued at $735,755 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing generic versions of drugs, biosimilars and therapeutics for oncology and autoimmune disease. The Company has developed generic version of LOVENOX (enoxaparin sodium injection) and COPAXONE (glatiramer acetate injection).

